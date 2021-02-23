Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.