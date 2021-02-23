Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.69.

Shares of FIVN opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

