Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $6.59 on Tuesday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

