Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.69.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.