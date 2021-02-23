Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Truist

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $14.21 on Tuesday, hitting $180.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.