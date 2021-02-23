Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Five9 stock traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 55,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,478. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

