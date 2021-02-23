Flamemaster (OTCMKTS:FAME) Stock Price Up 7%

Flamemaster Co. (OTCMKTS:FAME) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Flamemaster Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FAME)

Flamemaster Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the aerospace, defense, energy, and transportation industries. The company offers flame retardant coatings that are used in industrial applications to prevent the propagation of fire in electrical cables; and heat resistant coatings for protecting components and structural surfaces, such as the aluminum deck of a naval vessel.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flamemaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flamemaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.