Flamingo Market Cap Hits $51.31 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $51.31 million and $60.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00469522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00080609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00513340 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00072715 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.