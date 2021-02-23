Flash Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.97 million and $474.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00463776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00070422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00488411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.