FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $1.69 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00686416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.30 or 0.04280079 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,752,773 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

