Flex LNG (FLNG) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Flex LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Flex LNG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex LNG
|$119.97 million
|$16.97 million
|5.52
|Flex LNG Competitors
|$2.99 billion
|$335.32 million
|53.47
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flex LNG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flex LNG
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Flex LNG Competitors
|383
|1264
|1695
|31
|2.41
As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Flex LNG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Flex LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex LNG
|4.12%
|4.10%
|1.96%
|Flex LNG Competitors
|-16.72%
|2.33%
|0.77%
Risk & Volatility
Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.14, indicating that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Flex LNG beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Flex LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
