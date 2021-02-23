Flex LNG (FLNG) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Flex LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.52 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 53.47

Flex LNG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flex LNG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 383 1264 1695 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Flex LNG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Risk & Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.14, indicating that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

