Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Flex stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

