FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0064

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $358,725.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

