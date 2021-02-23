FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One FLO token can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $99,366.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

