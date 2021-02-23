FLO Market Cap Reaches $6.88 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $138,876.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

