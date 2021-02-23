Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Hits $21.36 on Top Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $497.78 million and $98.83 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.36 or 0.00044478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00727737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.81 or 0.04588361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

