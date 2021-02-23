Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $0.0156

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Flowchain has a market cap of $13,767.45 and approximately $25,087.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

