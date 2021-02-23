Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, RTT News reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.55 EPS.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

