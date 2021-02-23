Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.467-3.579 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 1,616,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

