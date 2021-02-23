Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

