Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 10.9%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.88. 3,195,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,764,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.04 and a beta of 3.04.
Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.
