Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 10.9%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.88. 3,195,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,764,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.04 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

