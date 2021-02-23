FlypMe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,240.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $485,914.56 and $6,240.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

