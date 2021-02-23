FOAM 1-Day Volume Tops $33,121.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $33,121.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,736,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

