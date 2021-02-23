Folgory Coin (FLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.52 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $18.52 million and $274,903.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

