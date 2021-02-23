Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.01

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32). Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 302,909 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £618.59 million and a PE ratio of -53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.56%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

About Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

