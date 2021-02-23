FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39. 8,720 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

