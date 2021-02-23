Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $36,597.00 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 2,863,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

