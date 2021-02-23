Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Up 5.5%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 319,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the average daily volume of 38,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

