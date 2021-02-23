Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

