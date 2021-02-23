Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FAIIU) Shares Down 15.6%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FAIIU)’s stock price fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.80. 233,014 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FAIIU)

There is no company description available for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II.

