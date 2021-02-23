Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Foxby Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

