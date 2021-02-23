Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Shares Gap Down to $105.00

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37), but opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). Franchise Brands shares last traded at GBX 101.74 ($1.33), with a volume of 26,432 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £97.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.82.

About Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

