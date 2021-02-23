Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Franklin FTSE France ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

