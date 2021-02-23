Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Down 2.5%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.15. 36,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 44,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

