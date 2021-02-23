Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.46. 2,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.19% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

