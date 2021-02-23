Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

