Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $36.99. 1,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.84% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.