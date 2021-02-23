Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

