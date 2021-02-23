Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.08

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 27662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.