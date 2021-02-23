Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.08

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 27662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.
Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)
Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.
