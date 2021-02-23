freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.62 ($24.26).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

freenet stock opened at €18.80 ($22.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.40. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

