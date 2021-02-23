freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

