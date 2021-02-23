Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 424.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,947 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 311,196 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

FCX traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 915,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,691,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

