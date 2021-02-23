Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock worth $25,520,387. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.