FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.97. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 225,257 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.
