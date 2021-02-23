Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €51.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €51.10 ($60.12) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.18 ($82.56).

FME stock opened at €58.36 ($68.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

