Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

FME stock opened at €58.36 ($68.66) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

