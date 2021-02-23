Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

