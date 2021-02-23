Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRA:FRE opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.55.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

