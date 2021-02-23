Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRA FRE opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

